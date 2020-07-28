Stedman Graham to Serve As Keynote Speaker at Summit On Educating African American and Latinx Boys

Author, speaker, and entrepreneur Stedman Graham will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2nd Annual Summit on Improving the Outcomes of African American and LatinX Male Youth (The Summit) at Prairie View A&M University on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The Summit is coordinated by the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center (TJCPC) and Minority Achievement, Creativity, and High-Ability (MACH-III) Center at PVAMU. For this virtual event, leading researchers will share data and viable tips on how families, schools, and communities can help African American and LatinX males survive and thrive the current dual pandemics: COVID-19 and systemic racism.

Graham graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, with a degree in social work. He went on to build a career in public relations, specializing in racial activism. For more than 30 years, he has written best-selling books, taught in colleges, worked in communities, led non-profits, and spoke at workshops throughout the world. He is also the founder, president, and chief operating officer of S. Graham & Associates -- sports management, marketing, and consulting.

Event: Second Annual Summit on Improving the Outcomes of African American and LatinX Male Youth

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CST

Where: ZOOM Webinar and live on Facebook

Registration: https://bit.ly/2XMon8t

For more information, contact Dr. Susan Frazier-Kouassi at 936-261-5209 or sfkouassi@pvamu.edu, or Dr. Stella Smith at 936-261-3656 or stsmith@pvamu.edu.

