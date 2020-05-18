PVAMU instructor hosting summer web series on the book, “The Death of Cliff Huxtable”

After teaching her first virtual film and television production class amid COVID-19 restrictions, media production adjunct instructor Terésa Dowell-Vest is taking a similar approach with her fanfiction book, “The Death of Cliff Huxtable…So We Can Survive Bill Cosby.” The series will include panelists and cast members from all over the country, including PVAMU faculty and students.

Beginning May 25, 2020, the weekly lecture series includes live-reading chapters from the book, interactive panel discussions about the popular sitcom from the 1980s, including the psychological and cultural conflicts caused by Bill Cosby’s sexual predator trial.

“I wanted to take the wonderfully penned people, better known as the Huxtable family, and give them a current perspective the felt relevant, connecting them closer to us. I also wanted them to grieve the end of innocence for the Huxtable patriarch because no matter what, Cliff will never be absolved of Bill’s crimes,” explained Dowell-Vest, who self-published the book through her production company Diva Blue Publications.

The free summer series takes place every Monday and Thursday, May 25 – July 9, and will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information, contact Terésa Dowell-Vest, M.F.A., by telephone: (936) 261.3722 or email: tedowell-vest@pvamu.edu.

You can read more about how she navigated teaching her film course during the pandemic here.