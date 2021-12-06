Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to Address PVAMU's Summer Graduating Class

Prairie View A&M University is thrilled to announce Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be addressing its summer 2023 graduating class as the distinguished speaker. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the University’s William “Billy” J. Nicks, Sr. Building.

As the 62nd mayor of the nation’s fourth-largest city, Mayor Turner has steered Houston through several significant challenges, including budget deficits, homelessness, natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous publications and news outlets, such as 60 Minutes, MSNBC, CNN, CNBC, and FOX News, have recognized Turner as a “thought leader.”

Mayor Turner's signature priorities include Complete Communities, an initiative designed to revitalize and improve Houston's most under-served neighborhoods by partnering with local stakeholders to leverage resources to create a more equitable and prosperous city for all Houstonians. He also created the Hire Houston Youth program to provide jobs and internship opportunities for thousands of young people each year. He forged public-private partnerships to improve neighborhood parks and expand Houston's technology and innovation footprint.

As the chief executive of the world's energy capital, Mayor Turner brings a performance-driven approach to the job, creating a more responsive, streamlined, and efficient delivery of city services while shoring up Houston's financial future.

Due to term limits, Mayor Turner’s time in office will end in January after two successful four-year terms.

About the event:

PVAMU’s 112th Summer Commencement Convocation

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

9 a.m.

William “Billy” J. Nicks, Sr. Building,

Prairie View, Texas

www.youtube.com/PVAMU